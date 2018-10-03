“Close to Simple,” an exhibit of photography and handmade frames by Don Farrell of Cambridge, will open at Pine Center for the Arts on Oct. 12.
News
On Sept. 20, Pine City High School made it an amazing day for all Dragons by hosting the second annual Dragon Technology Summit. This innovative student-centered technology summit is the first of its kind in the area and one of few in the nation, and gave students and staff the opportunity t…
Second half property taxes due
Sports
The Pine City cross-country team was fortunate to have cooler temperatures and very good course conditions at the Foley Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 27. The Dragons posted many season and personal best performances during this event.
The Pine City Dragons played hard but could not overcome a six point Esko lead. Esko was the first to put points on the board, with a 33 yard touchdown run and a missed extra point, in the first quarter. Esko put another six points on the board, with a 25 yard pass for a touchdown early in t…
Dragon Volleyball went 3-0 last week, defeating Ogilvie on Monday 3-1, Isle on Tuesday 3-0, and then a big, come-from-behind victory over Braham on Thursday 3-2. Against Ogilvie and Isle, the Dragons were able to give some of their JV swing players some varsity playing time.
Obituaries
Opinion
I’m not sure I can even go to the polls and vote this fall. The political ads on television this time around are, I believe, the worst they’ve ever been, as far as denigrating one another. Yes, there are a few candidates who tell us what they plan to do and wherein their interests and expert…
I’ve been at the Pine City Pioneer for nine years now, and it seems like ever since I got here we’ve been talking about where city hall ought to be.
